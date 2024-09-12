Over the years, Annapurna Interactive has been responsible for publishing dozens of independent games, becoming one of the most important companies in this scene, on par with companies like Devolver Digital. However, this could change, since all the workers have made the decision to resign.

According to Bloomberg, all employees of Annapurna Interactive have made the decision to resign following a dispute with its owner, where a favorable agreement could not be reached on the possibility of converting this division into a separate entity from the rest of AnnapurnaAnnapurna Interactive president Nathan Gary and his team had been in talks with Ellison, the daughter of billionaire Larry Ellison, to make this a reality.

However, when Ellison pulled out of the negotiations, Gary and other executives resigned and were followed by about two dozen other staff members.. This is what a company spokesperson had to say on the matter:

“Our top priority is to continue supporting our developer and publisher partners through this transition. We are committed not only to our current game offering, but also to expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and television, games and theater.”

Now, Annapurna Interactive’s work goes beyond just publishing games, as they also offer financial support, quality control services, product adaptation to local markets, and marketing. In this way, The teams that already had contracts with the company are plunged into chaossince they do not know whether their agreements will remain intact or not.

Hector Sanchez, the new president of Annapurna Interactive, has pointed out that The company will honor existing contracts and replace staff who have left.However, it is unknown to what extent they will continue to support these projects. Similarly, there is no information on the recent partnership with Remedy to bring Control and Alan Wake to film and television.

For the moment we can only wait for more information to become available, But it is clear that we will not see many new contracts with Annapurna for the time being.. On related topics, you can learn more about the contract with Remedy here.

Author’s Note:

This is a real mess. This leaves multiple developers adrift, who need Annapurna’s funding to see their projects become a reality. I hope this doesn’t substantially affect everyone involved.

Via: Bloomberg