This is the third time the bomboro He takes this distinction in Liga MX, but along the way he has won more awards for his goals.

For that occasion, he even beat one of the best goalscoring centers today, his compatriot Karim Benzemawho stayed at 17 with the lyons.

Not only that, but he was also awarded after appearing in the Ideal Eleven and take the Golden Ballas well as being named Best Forward Y Goalscorer of the Season with 24 targets.

At the conclusion of the entire 2018 Apertura and 2019 Clausura season, he was once again the most effective netbreaker with 21 goals.

The Frenchman commanded one of the best offenses in the championship and took over from his Uruguayan teammate Nicholas Lopezwho was the scoring leader in Apertura 2021.