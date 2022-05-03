With the end of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, the French Andre-Pierre Gignacof the Tigers, became the top scorer of the championship after converting eleven touchdowns.
This is the third time the bomboro He takes this distinction in Liga MX, but along the way he has won more awards for his goals.
In his native France, the net breaker also shone and managed to establish himself as the top scorer with 24 goals defending the cause of Toulouse.
For that occasion, he even beat one of the best goalscoring centers today, his compatriot Karim Benzemawho stayed at 17 with the lyons.
Already on Aztec soil, in his first season he managed to stand out with the royals to win the title by converting 13 goals.
Not only that, but he was also awarded after appearing in the Ideal Eleven and take the Golden Ballas well as being named Best Forward Y Goalscorer of the Season with 24 targets.
Two years later, Dede again he gave something to talk about because he converted 14 annotations, which led him to appear in the Ideal Eleven of the tournament.
At the conclusion of the entire 2018 Apertura and 2019 Clausura season, he was once again the most effective netbreaker with 21 goals.
It took three and a half years for the Frenchman to dress up again. His quota remained at eleven.
The Frenchman commanded one of the best offenses in the championship and took over from his Uruguayan teammate Nicholas Lopezwho was the scoring leader in Apertura 2021.
