Maserati debut in Europe

After almost a month of waiting, Formula E will be back on track this weekend with the double appointment of the Berlin E-Prix, the first of this championship to be held in Europe. Always present in the calendar of the top open-wheel competition powered by electric motors, the weekend on the Tempelhof airport circuit will have a special flavor for many German drivers, who will therefore compete in practice and the race in front of the compatriot public. Among them, too Maximilian Guntherbearer of the maserati.

Home race for Günther

For the 25-year-old, the home climate could contribute to the achievement of a goal not yet achieved after six rounds held, and which coincides with the conquest of the first championship points in this world championship. So far author of good practices in qualifying, Günther hasn’t never reached the top-10accomplices unfortunate episodes or mistakes such as those made in the last appointment of St. Paul, from the 5 second penalty for having crossed the first corner under the yellow flag in contact with Sébastien Buemi. However, the race in Brazil now belongs to the past, with a near future to which Günther looks with great emotion and determination: “Berlin, my home race, holds a special place in my heart and I’m excited to race in front of my home crowd – commented – I had the honor of winning here in 2020 and while it was one of the proudest moments of my career, it was during the pandemic, with no fans in the stands. We are expecting a big crowd this weekend, so I am looking forward to getting out on track and having a great weekend together with the team.”

Mortara: “No mistakes”

The name of the German driver is therefore in the roll of honor of the Berlin E-Prix, as well as that of his teammate Edward Mortara, winner here last year. Despite having obtained 3 points in these first six rounds, the Swiss is also returning from subdued performances in Brazil, as evidenced by the contact that took place first with Mitch Evans, in the initial stages of the race, and subsequently with Nico Müller: “Berlin is a circuit that I really like and last season we came very close to having the perfect weekend, coming close to winning both races after starting from pole position – he added – however, as we know in motorsport, past results do not guarantee success, so we have to approach this weekend like any other and take a measured approach during tests and qualifications. As each team knows this circuit well, I expect the field to be very close-knit and, with such slim margins, it will be important to achieve a weekend without mistakes“.

Goals for Rossiter

Maserati will therefore contest the first E-Prix in its history in Europe, with the main objective of not making mistakes and bringing home a satisfactory result. An aspect also highlighted by the Team Principal James Rossiter: “Berlin is very familiar territory for everyone in Formula E and, after three consecutive races at new circuits, racing at a track we know well should bring a degree of consistency – he has declared – the team has had a successful past here and finished on the podium at the last four races in Berlin (when the team was known as Venturi, ed). Even though Season 9 brought challenges with it, all team members are in good spirits and, after a positive preparation period, we are confident that we can achieve a good team result this weekend. Our goal remains to work together to make the most of the opportunities available to us and minimize errors“. Appointment therefore for this weekend, with the times and live television available through this link.