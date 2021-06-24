Colombia beat Brazil 1-0 and was excited about ending the locals undefeated. Thanks to an incredible pirouette by Luis Díaz, Rueda’s team was close to hitting the ground, but Tité’s men came back with a great controversy.
In the absence of fifteen minutes until the end of the meeting, the ball touched Nestor Pitana and the judge decided to continue with the game. This generated a great dispersion in the Colombian players, who thought that the game was going to stop and ended with a goal from Roberto Firmino.
What must happen for Argentina and Brazil to meet in the final of the Copa América?
For Argentina and Brazil to meet in the final of the Copa América, they must both finish first or second in their groups.
The judge received a lot of criticism and all the players expressed their anger at what happened. ANDThe anger moved to social media, where memes They were present and there were many tweets against the Argentine.
On the other hand, the Colombian federation shared a statement expressing its discontent over what happened. “The FCF asked the CONMEBOL the immediate suspension of the match officials, as well as recently the Referees Committee suspended two Colombian referees for the serious and manifest error consisting in the annulment of a goal during the Qatar 202 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match between Uruguay and Paraguay on June 3 “, they aimed.
