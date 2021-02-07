The “president in charge” Juan Guaidó would not live long enough to serve “more than 200 years in jail” as demanded by the Chavista deputy José Brito if the courts of the Nicolás Maduro regime will convict him of eight alleged crimes.

José Brito, a former member of the opposition Primero Justicia whom his former party colleagues call the “scorpion” for being corrupt and selling himself to the regime, is president of the “special commission” of the Chavista National Assembly that will present on February 12 a report where he accuses Guaidó of being allegedly responsible for “conspiracy, organized crime, treason, usurpation of functions, assassination, homicide, attempted coup.”

Guaidó has faced these unfounded accusations by responding through his twitter account as an orchestrated campaign against him. “Harassment, threat and hate speech”. He has met openly with the press in public squares such as Palos Grandes in Caracas without fear of arrest: “They know where to find us, here we are,” he says defiantly.

But the one who leads the persecution against the opposition leadership is the president of the Chavista Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez. Already presented by the state Venezuelan Television (VTV) the second chapter this week of the alleged evidence of the plot whose objective would be to assassinate the Chavista deputies.

The psychiatrist Jorge Rodríguez has shown as “evidence” a file of a testimony of Richard Grillet Alvarez, a former security agent of the National Assembly, who accuses Guaidó, Leopoldo Lopez and the former ambassador of Spain, Jesús Silva, of conspire against the Chavista parliament, which has been denied by the government of Spain.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro while waving a flag of his country in front of supporters during a government act, in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo EFE

The former Minister of Communication, described as “dark” by Major General Christofer Figuera exiled in Miami, who has complained that international agencies do not publish his complaints because they do not give him credit, also promises to present more evidence in the coming days as if it were more like a chapter delivery of the plot in the style of a parliamentary series or soap opera.

The third source of the campaign “All against Guaidó” is the former Minister of Prisons, Iris Varela, who in her position as first vice president of the Chavista parliament boasts on Globovisión television that she has some handcuffs in her purse to personally hook them on “Juan Guaidó’s wrists as soon as I find him in the street or wherever ”.

In their first 30 days of parliamentary management (they were sworn in on January 5) the 277 Chavista deputies, minus two who died of Covid-19, They have only dealt with attacking Guaidó, persecuting him and threatening him with jail and they have not worried about the terrible tragedy of hunger and misery that pushes Venezuelans to flee their country through closed land borders where military tanks from Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Colombia block the way to emigrants who go on foot.

The Chavista Assembly, which has not been recognized by the opposition Assembly as fraudulent, has wasted its first legislative month trying to put Guaidó in prison and not dealing with solving the pressing problems that affect Venezuelans such as the lack of gasoline, domestic gas, electricity, water, food and medicine.

Basic salary has dropped to less than $ 1 (66 cents at today’s exchange rate), hyperinflation climbed to 2,500%, the economic recession fell to less than 30% of GDP last year, the lack of employment and the closure of companies put pressure on the exodus of emigrants, which say of Colombian President Iván Duque could escalate from 5.5 million to 10 million Venezuelans this year.

It seems that the severe and chronic crisis in Venezuela is not on the agenda of Chavista parliamentarians. Neither talks about how to stop the flight of Venezuelans. They do not even urge Maduro to pay the 11 million dollars that he owes to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) so that the anticovid-19 vaccines can come and thus protect the population from the pandemic.

