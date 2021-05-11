The president of the court adjourns after four and a half hours of trial. The monitors that broadcast the broadcast signal are turned off. And then, already far from the YouTube radar, the State lawyer Rosa María Seoane, still wearing the gown, crosses the room and approaches Luis Jordana de Pozas, lawyer for Gonzalo Urquijo, the owner of the company that reformed the headquarters of the PP. They greet each other, smile, shake hands. Last week, while Seoane and his colleague Eva Fernández presented their devastating report of conclusions against Bárcenas and Urquijo, the lawyer and former prosecutor Jordana de Pozas showed his displeasure on several occasions and ostensibly. This Tuesday, on the other hand, he took advantage of the beginning and the end of his report of conclusions to apologize for his behavior, which he has attributed to the “heat of the battle.”

The defense of Bárcenas reaffirms itself in the “veracity” of the notes that reveal box b of the PP

For years it has been warning of the danger of the judicialization of politics. But seen what is seen every week in Congress, or in electoral debates, and let alone on Twitter, it would not be bad if politics – the old and the new – imported from any courtroom, for example this one presided over by the magistrate. José Antonio Mora, the ability to speak after studying each issue in depth, to listen in silence to the opposite version even if it is a tostón, even to apologize —that healthy habit that was so demodé— when he screwed up.

—The recognition of errors is but the product of reflection and repentance of the one who suffers the loss of freedom. And especially when his wife is also in prison and he blames himself for his situation.

The one speaking is Gustavo Galán, Luis Bárcenas’ lawyer. Your job is not easy. Perhaps it is the most difficult of all, because he not only has to defend the prestige —It is to say— of the former Treasurer of the PP, but also to stop the bullets that both the accusations and the defenses shoot at him. The accusations – the prosecutor, the State attorneys and the popular action – because that is what they are here for, to achieve a conviction. And the defenses – that of his subordinate Cristóbal Páez, that of the architecture company and, above all, that of the PP – because they intend to attribute to him the entire and sole responsibility for all the crimes that have occurred and are due. Thus, if Bárcenas is, for popular accusations, a criminal who noted the proceeds of his misdeeds with the peace of mind that he thinks he will never be caught, for the defenses, on the other hand, he is “a magician Merlin who in the sanctum of his he fabricated schemes to involve relevant characters ”.

Those relevant characters, such as Aznar or Rajoy, Acebes or Trillo, who were the bosses and friends of Bárcenas for years, but who continue to deny the veracity of some annotations that the National Court and the Supreme Court have already taken for granted. Gustavo Galán, as he predicted at the beginning of his speech, listens patiently how his neighbors on the bench, the lawyers of Gonzalo Urquijo and his partner Belén García, strive to destroy the last fragments of their client’s prestige, and then he leaves, a few minutes before the end of the session, discreetly greeting the court and his colleagues, knowing that the hardest day will be today, when – the trial is about to end – it is the turn of the lawyer of the PP, Jesús Santos . Pío Cabanillas, who was a minister with Franco and later joined the PP, said it:

“On the ground, our people are coming!”