ORin Spain without Raúl Entrerríos and without Dani Sarmiento at the controls of the team’s game The European Championship kicks off this Thursday in Bratislava, in Slovakia, one of the two countries that host the tournament, which is also played in Hungary. In the event, the National Team is the team to beat, because it has won the last two Europeans, it has imposed a style of play that other teams try to imitate, and because it can equal the three consecutive titles of the historic Sweden, the only one that has achieved it. up to now. The debut this afternoon (18:00, Teledeporte) will be against the Czech Republic, with which it has been measured successfully in the two previous Championships.

The clash, in the imposing Ondrej Nepley Hall, is limited to only a quarter capacity: a maximum of 2,500 spectators, all vaccinated and wearing a mask, because the pandemic has played havoc with the preparation of a championship with some notable absences, such as Álex Dujshebaev in Spain, Karacic in Croatia and Remili in France, in physical recovery, or Pekeler in Germany by personal decision of the pivot. There are also stars who will not debut on the first day, such as the Croats Duvnjak and Cindric, still confined by their positive cases.

The Czech Republic, for example, suspended rehearsals for three days due to infections on its campus, something reminiscent of when it had to give up the World Cup in Egypt a year ago due to the cases it suffered. the week before traveling to Cairo, and which was a great controversy in the country, which dismissed the two selectors to recover Rastilav Trtik, who does not hide that “the worst decision of the politicians was to divide Czechoslovakia into two countries” And the only positive thing this Kosice native sees is that “now the Czech Republic is going to play at home.”

From the Czechs, Jordi Ribera stands out in the front row “with a high-level central defender like Babak, and the two full-backs, Kasparec and Klima”. And the Spanish coach does not hide that “the first game of a European is always difficult.” In addition, with the obligation to win to play against Sweden on Saturday the first place of the group in an Olympic rematch. Bosnia is hardly talked about; It seems the weakest team and its fate is decided on the opening day.

Favorites

Half a dozen teams are serious candidates to win the title: Spain, because it is the current champion, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany and even Hungary because they play at home, without ruling out Croatia, continental and irregular runner-up. But no one dares to breastfeed, for what may happen.

Spain is a mystery, as Juan Carlos Pastor, the first coach to win a World Cup for Spain (2005), said due to the renewal of Jordi Ribera, with Casado and Tarrafeta now as centrals.

France, which has left Luka Karabatic and Prandi at home (yesterday he left the hospital after the attack he suffered at Christmas) complains that in Hungary the rules against the pandemic are so relaxed that it fears the proliferation of positives. Despite the appearance of normality in all the squads there is a tense calm, and the teams look askance at each other at least until they start to play.