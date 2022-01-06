Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan have taken under increased protection all administrative buildings in Nur-Sultan, reports Telegram-channel “Sputnik Kazakhstan” with reference to the head of the police department Yerzhan Sadenov.

According to sources, all flights at the airport in the capital of Kazakhstan were canceled until 12:00 local time (9:00 Moscow time) on Thursday, January 6.

The protests in Kazakhstan began amid rising fuel prices. The cost of liquefied gas increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. On Tuesday, January 4, rioters clashed with the police.

On Wednesday, January 5, a state of emergency was declared throughout the country. The Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) made a decision to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan. At Baikonur, security was increased.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the citizens of Kazakhstan who remained in Kazakhstan to hide in houses with supplies of food and food.