This new role-playing adventure seeks to compete against Genshin Impact, and these are its keys.

Without a doubt, one of the most outstanding news of the day has been the launch of Tower of Fantasy, the MMORPG who wants to rival Genshin Impact and gain a foothold in the market. After being launched in China at the end of last year, it arrives as a world launch in PC and mobile devices.

Tower of Fantasy is an MMORPG gratuitous developed by Hotta Studio who wants us to immerse ourselves in its vast world full of activities to do, missions to complete and an interesting narrative to delve into. holds many characteristics that resemble his main rival, Genshin Impactbut both are perfectly compatible.

The title includes crossplay and crossave, that is to say, you can play with other players on any platform and also start playing on Android and continue your game on PC, which is a big plus for greater accessibility. In this way, it is about time that we delve into the ins and outs of Tower of Fantasy.

Narrative, characters and activities

The narrative of this MMORPG places us in a somewhat complex future. Humanity has left Earth behind to move to a planet called Aida. Obviously not everything was going to turn out rosy and humans have to get where they are not called. turns out we are punished for an evil energy after trying to extract it for our benefit.

The evil entity we are talking about is omnium, and we will have to face it since it threatens to extinguish humanity. That’s where the will of the player comes in. Initially we must create a character. Obviously there are multiple facets to choose from, gender, facial features, physical complexion, clothing and various cosmetic elementsas expected.

Once you have created your character and you want to change its appearance later, don’t worry Will you be able to do it without any problem whenever you want. In case you don’t know which character to create, you can choose predefined ones by Gachapones or random packs.

As expected in this type of titles, the characters are divided depending on their weapons, skills and roles:

healer : Your task is to heal your allies.



: Your task is to heal your allies. Tank : resistant characters in charge of absorbing damage.



: resistant characters in charge of absorbing damage. DPS: focused on attacking enemies even if their resistance is lower.



Their roles are defined based on weapons What are you wearing at the moment? In this case, you must carry two weapons of the same type such as guns, bows, swords, etc. Furthermore, Tower of Fantasy allows you combine roles to create a hybrid class as long as you port different weapons.

Farming, key to your progress

As can be read above, to progress you have to farm, there’s no more. To do this you have to complete multiple activities associated with the game, such as main quests, side quests, events, bosses and basic actions of an MMORPG. With all that you will gain the experience required to progress in Tower of Fantasy.

The world it is enough wide and open. It invites us to travel through all its locations and complete tasks to get more items to add to our inventory. The best thing is that you can do it both in solo and cooperative with your friends. The game is free to play for a reason.

Like any MMORPG there will be many people on the same server. With capacity of up to 150 people you can take advantage of the clans and guilds scattered around the world to get multiple rewards. Likewise, both for the puzzles and for the bosses it is very important that there are people willing to kill them to facilitate the task.

How do I download Tower of Fantasy?

As previously mentioned, Tower of Fantasy is a free title which is available for PC and mobile, that is, Android and iOS. No matter where you play it, you will have the progress on all platforms as long as you log in with your account. In Steam can’t be downloaded at the momentbut on the official page of the game It appears that it will be available before the end of the year.

Important features:

create your character right from the start.



right from the start. You can now play it for free on PC or Android and iOS.



It is very similar to Genshin Impact.



Play and Cross Save between platforms.



between platforms. Open world with up to 150 people.



There are Gachapon .



. Defined roles: tanks, DPS and healers . Allows hybrid roles by combining weapons.



. Allows hybrid roles by combining weapons. I farm through events, missions, bosses, etc.



through events, missions, bosses, etc. Save humanity from Omnium.

