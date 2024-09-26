Ferrari has presented the plan for a new runway to be built next to the existing one Flower. This expansion would be part of the infrastructure and product development project undertaken by the Maranello brand. The news comes after Ferrari announced significant investments in the new “e-building”, that is, the new structure that will be used for the battery-powered car production. In short, a strategy based on development and technology to guarantee quality and performance standards worthy of the prancing horse.

To tell the story better, however, we need to go back to period of the Covid-19 emergency. Ferrari in fact made an area available for health carelater used as a vaccination centre. The emergency is overin Maranello they realized that they could use this space now in disuse. This is how the idea of ​​was born expand the historic test trackup to presenting the project for a new route adjacent to the one in Fiorano.

The new FERRARI track in Fiorano

The new track, called “Test Track”, will be built on an area of ​​approximately 120,000 square metersincluding between via della Madonna del Sagrato and the Fiorano circuit. It will measure around 2 kilometers and will include a straight line of at least 500 meters And elevated curves to keep the average speed around 120 km/h, useful for testing.

The area covered by the new Ferrari track will cover 120,000 square metres, with the possibility of reaching 128,000, with the presence of a banked curve made necessary by the “relatively small size” to quote the report, while giving testers the opportunity to travel at speed constant (between 120 and 130 km/h) for one kilometre.

It also seems to be it is possible to join the future path to the historical one already present, which will allow for more layout combinations for testing.

View from above of the lot for the new Fiorano track marked in red

According to the first statements from Ferrari, the circuit will be used to test road carsin particular for testing cars to be delivered to customers and for the development of prototypes of new cars to be presented on the market. For this kind of test, Privacy is importantso much so that the new circuit will be equipped with barriers to avoid prying eyes. A considerable engineering challenge, entrusted to the Dromo Companyan Emilian company specialized in the construction of circuits that has carried out interventions on the Mugello tracks, on the Porsche Experience Center in Franciacorta and others.

The Ferrari track at Fiorano

Ferrari workshop attached

Part of the resources of the Ferrari project will also be used to build a workshop next to the new track in Fiorano. The entrance to the workshop will always be on Via del Sagrato and will measure approximately 1,000 m2. This will limit the movement of cars on public roads and allow for greater efficiency in testing and development. The days when Maranello cars were tested on the Modena hills therefore seem to be numbered. Meanwhile, the opportunity to peek at new Ferrari models through the networks of the Fiorano circuit will be increasingly difficult.

Development, change and noveltySymptoms of a growth that has not seen any pauses in recent years. Ferrari, in fact, has continued to expand its facilities updating production lines and research and development methods. The results in the market confirm an increase in activity for the company, but the management he claims to not wanting to exceed the limit of 40 units produced per day, while also maintaining the standards of exclusivity so dear to the company.

