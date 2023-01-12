Today one of the most established actors is Bob Odenkirkwho has finally finished his stage with the franchise of breaking badand that is because at last Better Call Saul has come to an end. However, his career is far from over, so his new series called lucky hank it will be a fresh way to continue in the industry.

This new series shows us the life of William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr.chair of the school’s English department Railton. And his objective will be to move his department forward since the school does not have much of a budget, in turn he needs to be successful professionally while dealing with the doubts of going through middle age.

In cast we have Oscar Núñez, Tom Bower, Kyle Maclachlan, Chris Diamantopoulos, Mireille Enos, Tom Bower, Kyle Maclachlan, Chris Diamantopoulos and Mireille Enos. To this must be added that the series is being based on the novel straight man of 1997which has been awarded since it was released to the public to this day in more reissues.

The premiere date for the show is set to be March 19, so fans won’t have to wait long to see Odenkirk back in the spotlight. For its part, it can be seen in AMC Y AMC+ Speaking of streaming services. This is not available in Latamso maybe you get to pages like Netflix.

Via: Deadline

Editor’s note: Continuing to see this actor in a leading role is probably worth it, although in Latin America it is uncertain whether he will arrive at the same time as in the United States. It will be a matter of waiting for more news about it.