In recent days, we have been informing you about the expiration of the deadline for taxpayers to begin using the tax receipts with shipping letter complement in version 3.0 required by the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

It is in this way that, according to what was announced by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), this Sunday the extension of coexistence between version 2.0 and version 3.0 of the tax receipts with a shipping letter complement expires, so from On April 1, 2024, the use of version 3.0 will be mandatory.

Under this context, we will immediately give you more details about the tax receipt with a shipping letter complement that must be issued by taxpayers.

It is in this way that, according to the official website of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the information that makes up the CFDI with a shipping bill complement is that which is related to the goods or merchandise, locations of origin, intermediate points and destinations, as well as information related to the means by which they are transported; whether by land, air, sea or river; and, where appropriate, incorporate the information for the transfer of hydrocarbons and petroleum products..

Everything about the MANDATORY SAT DOCUMENT starting April 1/Photo: Reforma

Meanwhile, according to what is detailed in the aforementioned Mexican web portal, they are those taxpayers who transport goods, whether by road, sea, air or train, who are obliged to issue tax receipts with a supplementary consignment note version 3.0.

For their part, the following are the benefits of said document:

*Identify the goods in detail to be certain of what is being transported and the routes it follows.

*Know the origin and destination of the goods, for random verification cases that allow us to anticipate risks or threats during the transfer.

*Provide information to establish strategies that guarantee traffic safety on different routes.

*Have elements that allow verification of the operations carried out by the people who participate in the transfer of goods.

*Provide elements to the public agencies responsible for the surveillance and control of passageways to verify the goods and prove their legal stay and/or possession during their transfer.

*Strengthen formal trade, combat informality and smuggling.

Everything about the MANDATORY SAT DOCUMENT starting April 1/Photo: screenshot