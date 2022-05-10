Salvador Alvarado.- A terrible Sinister I know recorded yesterday afternoon, after a plastic recycling plantwhere there were mainly tires, located in the Villa Hermosa neighborhood, in the municipality of Salvador Alvaradoit will catch fire

The emergency bodies were immediately mobilized to the scene of the events, after neighbors called to give the report of the fire due to the prevailing fear that it would spread to their homes.

It was said that the fire started near the recycling plant, where there was a large quantity of tires, which, due to air currents, reached the plastic recycler.

The sirens of the units Guamuchil Firefighters They were heard loudly, alerting the population that they were on the way, the clock marked approximately 4:00 p.m. when the work to consume the fire began, so the hoses were extended to then inject water and begin to suffocate the flames that they had risen a few meters in height.

The place was guarded by elements of the National Guard, while Civil Protection personnel from the municipality of Salvador Alvarado supported the work of caring for the population, mainly the homes that were adjacent to the property that was used for storage of plastic and rubber, It was mainly the tires that caught fire.

The land where the warehouse is located has an area of ​​80×20 meters, and the fire was about 150 meters away, but due to air currents it spread to record the incident, so the participation was necessary of 24 elements of the Fire Department, a pipe from the City Council and the fire engines.

The president of the Guamúchil Firefighters Board, Abraham Portillo, commented at the scene that because they were a few meters from the Mocorito River, this facilitated the pumping of the liquid, however, the use of a foam that allows to isolate a little was required. fire from flammable materials found on the premises.

Due to the strong flames, the families that adjoin this business, which are approximately 15 households, were alerted to be alert, because the high-voltage line that extends to a transformer could catch fire, in addition to the risk smoke poisoning, due to this situation is that families were left without power service.

The origin, it was said, was some tires that were nearby, however, It was said that they did not know what was the cause that started the fire.. Given this, the call was made by elements of the Fire Department not to start a fire if there is no complete surveillance.

A few hours after checking the fire The action of removing all the material had to be carried out to prevent the fire from starting again in that area.