Mexico. Consternation and sadness has caused the death of Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn and his wife Georgina Rodríguez, and in social networks both say goodbye with an emotional message.

“We will always love you, it is the greatest pain a father can feel”writes the famous soccer player when sharing the fatal news of the death of his little son this Monday, April 18, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina reported last December through a statement that they were expecting a boy and a girl, and this day they sadly share on Twitter that their little boy died.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we announce that our baby has passed away. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel,” writes the player.

“Just the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.”

Cristiano and his wife Georgina say they are devastated by the loss of their baby and they ask the media and followers to respect their pain in the face of the difficult moment they are going through. “Our baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” he adds.

At the moment neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Georgina have given details of how and why the baby’s death would occur, and it is unknown if she would have any complications in childbirth or perhaps any health complications.

After the statement, athletes, celebrities and followers of the famous couple have sent their condolences and question what would have been the reason why the baby could not live, who is the fifth child of the footballer, and the third of Georgina, who Is a model.

Ronaldo’s first daughter with Georgina Rodríguez, Alana Martina, was born in 2017; he is also the father of twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017.

The player also has 11-year-old Cristiano Jr. from a former partner who has never been publicly named.