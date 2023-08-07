Here, Pangasius is still little known, and it’s a real shame, because it is an excellent alternative to the species of fish we commonly use. This freshwater white fish, in fact, turns out to be a perfect addition to our Mediterranean diet.

In today’s guide, therefore, we will discover everything there is to know about this delicious fish from Vietnam.

What is Pangasius and what are its characteristics?

As mentioned above, Pangasius also belongs to the vast family of white fish. This fish can reach a greater size and weight than other similar or better known fish and is often sold in fillets, fresh or frozen. As far as aesthetics are concerned, Pangasius has an elongated body, with smooth skin without scales and white meat.

The taste is very delicate and light, which makes it suitable for many recipes belonging to the traditions of the Mediterranean diet. Not surprisingly, it is also ideal for those who do not like the strong flavor typical of other fish, as in the case of cod and sardines. Furthermore, here it is possible to find it frozen in many supermarkets: therefore, it is an option that deserves to be tested.

Pangasius has already achieved success in other European countries such as Germany, and has also spread to the United Kingdom. Its characteristics make it an interesting element for our cuisine too: Pangasius fillets, in fact, can be cooked in the oven, cooked in a pan, seasoned with olives and cherry tomatoes or enriched thanks to the strong flavor of capers.

What are the nutritional values ​​of Pangasius?

First of all, it is good to underline a fact: the nutritional profile of Pangasius is rich in elements that can benefit our health. It is no coincidence that we are faced with a fish that is a source of protein and other substances such as Omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, phosphorus, iodine, selenium, vitamins of group B12 and group D. We are therefore talking about a perfect food to enrich our table with a thick, healthy and adaptable addition to a myriad of different recipes. It should also be specified that Pangasius is a fish with a reduced calorie content, and consequently represents a valuable option for those who are following a diet or a controlled diet

Naturally it is important to buy quality Pangasius, but this applies to any fish currently available in supermarkets and fishmongers. Specifically, you must pay attention to the presence of the ASC certification, so as to know with certainty that the product comes from a safe breeding subject to strict controls.

Finally, it should be emphasized that Pangasius from sustainable and ASC certified sources is subjected to strict controls and the certification itself is a guarantee of quality.