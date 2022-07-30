Monkeypox is adding its first deaths in Europe and America. In just two days, Spain has reported two deaths and Brazil one, which are added to the five that had already been reported in Africa. Although in principle these deaths do not mean a greater severity of the disease, the Carlos III Health Institute is studying the samples of the corpses to try to draw conclusions. This is what is known so far, both of the victims and of the disease.

How serious is monkeypox?

In general, it is a mild disease. Of the 4,298 cases that have been detected in Spain, only 120 (2.8%) have required hospital care, usually to manage the pain and infections caused by the pustules. In the vast majority of cases it does not go beyond that, but it can be complicated in people who suffer from comorbidities, in children (especially in areas with few health resources) or in those who have a weakened immune system.

What are the deaths due to?

There is little information on the deaths that occurred in Spain. In both cases, the deceased suffered from encephalitis caused by the infection. Of the first deceased, in the Valencian Community, the age has not transcended, although it is a “young man”, according to Health; the second, in Córdoba, was 31 years old. The Carlos III Health Institute is studying samples from the corpses to try to find out if it is a mere coincidence or if the virus is causing a specific condition. In the case of Brazil, the deceased was a 41-year-old man who suffered from an oncological disease.

What are the most frequent symptoms?

According to the latest bulletin from the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, the most frequent symptoms are pustules in the anogenital area (60.3%), fever (56.6%), pustules in locations other than the anus. genital and oral (52.8%), swollen glands (52.2%), difficulty breathing (33.8%), headache (24%), muscle pain (21.3%), pustules oral (20.7%) and sore throat (13%).

How is it transmitted?

Although the specific mechanism of transmission needs further study, it is known that it is produced by a very close interaction. Similar to smallpox, it has been described through large respiratory droplets during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact. Also, monkeypox can be spread by direct contact with bodily fluids from an infected person or with contaminated objects, such as sheets or clothing. Other routes of transmission, such as from mother to child, have been documented.

Is it a sexually transmitted disease?

It is not exactly what is defined as a sexually transmitted infection, although it is also being studied whether it can be spread through sexual fluids. In any case, the most frequent mode of infection in this outbreak is transmission between sexual partners, due to intimate contact. Health quantifies by this means 82.1% of the cases for which there is sufficient information to determine the route.

Why are there more cases among men who have sex with men?

The virus can be transmitted to anyone in direct contact with it. Other outbreaks that have occurred over the past decades had not reached groups of men who have sex with men, but, coincidentally, this one has, and that is where it is growing the most. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen to others. In fact, although the World Health Organization quantifies 98% of the cases detected in men who have sex with men, the data from Spain reduces this figure to 83.3%.

Is it very contagious?

Various studies have shown an infection rate (known as R0) of between 1.6 and 1.8. This means that without mitigation interventions, on average, each infected person transmits the disease to between one and a half and almost two people. When the number is less than one, the outbreak tends to subside on its own, which is what has happened with others that have emerged in recent decades. As Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO spokesperson, warns, it is an average, which depending on the group and the place may be higher or lower. “It has been estimated that the communities of men who have sex with men are where it exceeds 1. That means that the outbreak is expanding and that there are opportunities to bring that reproduction number below 1 by giving those communities the correct information and empowering them,” he said at a press conference this week.

Are vaccines effective?

The vaccines that are being used against monkeypox are not specific for this disease, but are designed for traditional smallpox. Although it seems that they show a high effectiveness, it is necessary to study it better. In Spain, the latest generation from the Bavarian Nordic pharmaceutical company is being inoculated, which requires two doses and takes full effect two weeks after the second puncture.

Who can be vaccinated?

In principle, the vaccines were indicated only for direct contacts of those infected. Later, also for all people with risk practices: men who had several male sexual partners. However, there are not enough doses for everyone. 5,300 have arrived in Spain, which would not even be enough for direct contacts of those infected. Next week 7,000 more will arrive, which are still insufficient. Both Madrid and Catalonia have enabled vaccination services by appointment for this group, but, due to this shortage, it is proving very difficult to access one, as portrayed in a report by The confidential this very saturday.

How can a person be protected?

Beyond the vaccine, which is not available to everyone, the WHO recommends being very attentive to the symptoms described above to detect the disease as soon as possible and asks people who show signs of the disease to isolate themselves so as not to spread the virus. He has also advised men who have sex with men to reduce the number of their sexual partners. This has outraged the LGTBI community in Spain, which feels singled out. The State Coordinator for HIV and AIDS (Cesida) also believes that this is the wrong message. The appropriate thing, they explain to EL PAÍS, is to issue a general warning to the entire population, indicating that a high number of sexual partners can increase the risk of contagion, without focusing on a specific group, which can lead “to a stigma similar to that emerged three decades ago with HIV.”

How many cases have been detected?

Worldwide, 21,699 cases have been reported to date, of which 4,298 have been detected in Spain, the second country with the most diagnoses after the United States (4,907), according to figures provided by the CCAES. The cases reported in Spain come from the 17 autonomous communities: Madrid, 1,656; Catalonia, 1,406; Andalusia, 498; Valencian Community, 213; Canary Islands, 102; the Basque Country, 98; Balearic Islands, 89; Aragón, 45 and Galicia, 37. They are followed by Asturias, 36; Castile and León, 31; Castile-La Mancha, 23; Extremadura, 20; Murcia, 19; Cantabria, 15; Navarra, 8 and La Rioja, 2.

Why has the WHO declared the outbreak an international health emergency?

The message from the WHO is that the virus can be controlled with vigilance, tracing infections and breaking the chains of transmission. But this is not what is happening. Although the virus is not showing an exponential explosion, as the covid did, it does not stop growing. It is difficult to locate contacts, precisely because of the stigma that it can entail and because of the anonymity that occurs in many risky relationships. Despite the fact that the WHO advisers were not mostly in favor of declaring the emergency, its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, decided to do so due to the inaction he saw in some countries. One of the measures recommended by the agency is to limit international travel to people with symptoms of the disease, which has already spread to more than 75 countries.