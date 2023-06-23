On the Saturday issue on newsstands, the cover dedicated to the Sassuolo midfielder and the story of his coach and his youth teammates. Then space for Casadei and Jokic

He is the man of the moment, at least on the Italian market. Davide Frattesi, 23 years old, is contested by all the “big” Italian teams, Inter-Milan-Juve in the lead. His future seems directed towards one of the tops of the traditional triangle of our top-level football. For this reason, after the interview given to the Gazzetta, the midfielder of Sassuolo and the national team is also the cover character of the issue of Sportweek that you will find on newsstands tomorrow, as always attached to the newspaper, at the total price of 2 euros. Frattesi began his career at Lazio, where he arrived as a child.

See also Roland Garros, what a draw: Nadal on the way of Djokovic and Alcaraz in youth — We interviewed his first coach and two former teammates of those years, who told us about his inexhaustible desire to win and improve, but also about the long faces he put on after a defeat or the cheeky and somewhat touchy temper that distinguished him even then, a sign of a personality that helped him become what he is today.

here is casadei — From one Azzurro to another: Cesare Casadei was the great protagonist of the U20 World Cup. Top scorer and player of the tournament, the Chelsea midfielder is another on the lips of many these days. With us at Sportweek, between one piadina and another prepared by dad and mom, he demonstrated that he has clear ideas about his future.

fairytale jokic — Password: ambition. “With that face a bit like that”, the great Bruno Lauzi would have sung. With that face a bit like that, vaguely bored and distracted, and dragging – in the true sense of the word, because “to run” is a verb he has never learned to decline – his big body of 211 centimeters and a hundred and something kilos from one side of the parquet to the other, Nikola Jokic has devastated the NBA. Thirty points, twelve rebounds and almost ten assists on average in the Finals against Miami, at the height of a season that had already seen him as the absolute protagonist: thus the Serbian center led his Denver Nuggest to the first title in history. Davide Chinellato tells the 15 curiosity, fifteen like his shirt number. Because Jokic is not only a fantastic basketball player: he is, above all and fortunately, an extraordinary character. See also Jonathan Rodríguez makes his debut with América, despite having lost 3-2 to Rayados de Monterrey