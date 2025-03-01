New varapalo for Frank Cuesta. He Youtuber And herpetologist was arrested this Thursday in Thailand for alleged illegal possession of protected wild animals. The information was advanced by the country’s national parks department through their social networks, where they specified that the Spanish had in their Sanctuary Freedom Nine small nails and a python without any official documentation that proves its possession.

Cuesta spent the night in one of the dungeons of the Lao Khwan police station, located about 140 kilometers northwest of Bangkok, and this Friday He has declared for three before the authorities together with his lawyer, Mettapon Suwancarern, and with the help of a Thai translator into English.

Cuesta’s arrest occurred this Thursday after His property in Kanchanaburi was raided by the police, that he received a notice through an email “in which it was stated that a foreigner was in possession of protected wild animals without permission such as otters, lazy Loris and another,” according to the Thai department of National Parks, Wildlife and Conservation. Apparently, Cuesta would have indicated to the authorities to acquire the otters “in flea markets at different times.”

In addition, this complaint specified that “they were also established two foundations to receive donations To help animals through online channels in Bangkok and the province of Kanchanaburi. “In total, the Spaniard had in its sanctuary with three otters of approximately one month, five of approximately two months and one of approximately four years, in addition to the python.

CRIME FOR “POSSION OF WILD FAUNA”

Officials thus consider that the action constitutes a crime typified in the Law on the Conservation and Protection of Wildlife, Be 2562, Section 17, for “possession of protected wildlife without permission from the general director.” Therefore, Cuesta has been arrested and Protected wildlife has been seized as proof and past at the hands of the wildlife conservation division.

Police custody the animals of the Sanctuary of Frank Cuesta. Department of National Parks Wild Life and Thailand conservation.

The naturalist is scheduled – seized by 4.1 million subscribers on YouTube, where he publishes videos of his interaction with the animals – be transferred this Saturday morning to the Provincial Court of Kanchanaburi, where the judge will assess the possibility of Grant your bail.

Three hours of declaration

The herpetologist declared this Friday for about three hours at the Lao Khwan police station, in the center of Thailand, for the alleged illegal possession of protected wild animals. He did it accompanied by his lawyer Mettapon Suwancarer and with the help of a Thai translator into English.

Frank costs for about three hours at the Lao Khwan police station, in downtown Thailand,.

The lawyer, who moved from Bangkok, works for the firm Juslaws, which It also represents the family of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrietakilled in Thailand in 2023 by the Spanish Daniel Sancho. Neither costs nor his lawyer have wanted to speak publicly after the statement before the police.

Animal status

The National Parks Department pointed out in his letter that the Spanish said that “I had bought small nail otters in flea markets at different times.” As for Pico de Pato Python, “an unidentified person caught her and kept her for about a week.”

Three of the otters Frank possessed in his sanctuary. Department of National Parks Wild Life and Thailand conservation

The National Parks Department added that the seized animals were delivered to the Wildlife Conservation Division and that this procedure is part of the government order of “Strictly repress” traffic, hunting, illegal breeding and trade Online or border of wildlife.

“Forced” to leave Thailand and the Sanctuary

Days before being arrested, Frank Cuesta announced that he was forced to leave Thailand and his sanctuary forced to leave Thailand and mother of his three children, Yuyee, in which he accuses him of fiscal fraud, illegal work, damage to his honor and illegalities with the animals of the sanctuary.

“There will be several drastic changes in the sanctuary for judicial messes […] We have been preparing everything for days. I will not leave the animals alone or get out of here“, explained Cuesta, who claimed that the most viable solution is to leave Thailand, despite which the Freedom Sanctuary will continue to work.





“If I’m not in Thailand, I will continue to make the cameras directly. Here are the possibility of ending in jail, that they expel me and the possibility that to avoid problems I reach an agreement and go from Thailand, “he said, because the maximum obsession of his ex -wife is to have him out of the country.

After confirming this news, Zape Cuesta, the eldest of the children that the animalist had with his ex, Yuyee, went to social networks to show his repulsion to this arrest. The 21 -year -old published in his Instagram stories an image of his father playing with several otories in his sanctuary, a photo that accompanied by an ironic phrase: “Here in the hands of an ‘animal trafficker.”

‘Story’ of Zape Cuesta. Instagram

At the bottom, he showed another snapshot of an otter in a cage, an image he attributed to the moment in which the animal is “in the hands of the ‘National Parks and Wildlife Department.” In this way, he insinuated that he considers that these species that have arrested Frank Cuesta were more ‘freedom’ with him than with the authorities.

Reactions of your surroundings

The arrest has generated great stir in their surroundings, which they have wanted to talk about it. In the program Horizon Javi Oliveira, a friend of the naturalist, was given to offer new details of the case. “We are talking about a sanctuary that has 100 hectares and we have visited lots of youtubers making viral videos with millions of visits,” he explained. “I was calm because I was meeting those requirements, but It is assumed that this license he had have been removed and denounced, And then the police have gone and made this raid. “

The content creator was not very hopeful, since, he said, things in the Asian country work very differently. “In Thailand the laws are different. What seems to us here that would happen unnoticed, not there. The thing is worrying. There is another complaint with three procedures. He also has the trial next week “he confessed.

Chi, another friend of Frank Cuesta, who has worked with him several times in the sanctuary, has also spoken through a statement on his social networks. “They want to get into the problem while I am quiet and with my things, my projects […] If they get me, for whatever, that have a way to prove it with evidence or be portrayed as what they are“He pointed out.

Cristina Seguí also, co -founder of Vox, has talked about the subject. Politics, like the naturalist’s son and several friends, has given his opinion about what happened. “We have always been told that in that sanctuary when an animal was entered, and that the national authorities were completely coordinated with Frank Cuesta […] They are looking for guilty and there are many things we don’t know. Frank Cuesta is no criminal, he is a person who lives for animals. This is a saved whore. “