Dubai (Union)

The General Secretariat of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award announced the winners of the Instagram competition for the months of November and December 2021, where the theme of the November competition was “All About Expo”, and the December competition was entitled “Man-Making”. The November edition of the competition revealed the distinctive skills of the Indian lens, through a triple victory recorded in the names of photographers “Mohamed Nofal”, “Nelima Azad” and “Tito Shaji Thomas”, along with photographer “Marc Anthony Ajtay” from the Philippines, while the Arab audience He was represented by the photographer “Arwa Suleiman Al-Hati” from Palestine.

The December edition of the competition announced the repetition of Indian photographic excellence, through two wins for photographers “Deepika Serao” and “Rinku Sharma”, and the brilliance of the Emirati photographer “Ahmed Yusuf Juma Al Ali”, and the list of winners was completed by the Malaysian photographer “Arif bin Ahmed Tajuddin” and the Indonesian Muhammed Ufa Ghivari.

The winners will receive the award’s appreciation medal and their photos and names will be published on the award’s official Instagram account HIPAae. The November competition saw the hashtag #HIPAContest_AllThingsExpo used, while the December competition #HIPAContest_Manmade was used.

In his statement about the event, the Secretary-General of the award, Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, said: A global event the size of “Expo 2020” cannot be ignored, technically or visually! On the beloved land of the Emirates, the whole world has gathered in one place, with all its distinctive cultures, rituals, masterpieces and innovations that provide an important value to humanity. This occasion contains the most powerful visual attractions in the world, capable of raising the level of competition to unprecedented levels. The images from the Expo tell the world about the splendor of Dubai as a theater of civilizational meeting, and invite everyone to seize the opportunity and visit the whole world in one tour in one place.

He added: The December competition opened the way for man-made masterpieces and creativity in the architecture of the earth, the building of civilizations and civil development, which greatly contributed to making people’s lives easier and more productive. We commend the quality of the entries, their competitive strength and the distinctive visual skill of the Indian lens that captured the big winning share. We congratulate all the winners and advise the rest of the participants to develop their skills and perceptions, to diversify their sources of knowledge and to continue participating.

And about his winning photo in the “Man Made” competition, Emirati photographer Ahmed Youssef Juma Al Ali said: The picture is of the minaret of the “Amna Al Ghurair” mosque in the Emirate of Ajman. This is my first win in the Instagram contest, and I have qualified for the final stages several times. My happiness for winning is indescribable and I consider it a precious tribute to my passion and diligence in architectural and black and white photography. I consider HEPA to be my biggest supporter, and my presence as a winner in one of its competitions presents me wonderfully in front of the photographers’ communities that interact with HEPA competitions and activities on a regular basis.

Palestinian photographer Arwa Suleiman Al-Hati added: I took the picture during a school trip to Expo 2020 in Dubai. I am a science teacher and photography is my most important and wonderful hobby. The duties and burdens of my job in the field of education did not give me the opportunity to visit the exhibition, so I took advantage of the opportunity to supervise that trip and took a number of pictures that did not quench my thirst due to the lack of time.. I loved the creative design of the UAE pavilion, so I tried to capture it from an unusual angle, and I won Oh really