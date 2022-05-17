After reaching an agreement, Ukraine handed over Mariupol after the departure of the fighters who were resisting in the metallurgical complex, where there were dozens of severely wounded. The Russian Defense Ministry said they will become prisoners of war; while the Ukrainian deputy prime minister said that they will be exchanged for Russian soldiers and President Zelenski called them “heroes”. Meanwhile, the Kremlin confirms that the diplomatic negotiations are at an impasse.

After weeks of resistance at the Azovstal steel mill, the last Ukrainian stronghold in the battered city of Mariupol, the surrender of the 265 soldiers who remained inside puts an end to one of the most symbolic and dramatic chapters of the war.

Now all eyes are on the fate of these soldiers, who will be considered by Russia as prisoners from now on. In addition, 51 of them had very serious injuries and were referred to hospitals in pro-Russian territory for recovery.

In the diplomatic sphere, from Moscow they assured that the talks with kyiv are no longer advancing; while Finland and Sweden find support from the European Union in their requests to join NATO.

7:15 (BOG) The European Union supports the intentions of Finland and Sweden to join NATO

The defense ministers will give “strong support” to the determination of Helsinki and Stockholm to request accession to the transatlantic union. It will be during the Council session to be held this Tuesday, said the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

“I am sure that they will receive strong support from all member states, because it increases our unity and makes us stronger,” said Borrell.

While the diplomatic leader was optimistic about Turkey’s rigid position and hopes that it will not get in the way. “I know that Turkey has raised some objections, I hope that NATO can overcome them,” he said.

With his sights set on the EU, he asserted that the arrival of Finland and Sweden in NATO would be “very good news” for the continent’s community club. “It strengthens us and gives us more ability to react to a threat at the border,” she added.

6:51 (BOG) Zelensky calls evacuees in Azovstal “heroes”

The Ukrainian president stressed that the departure of the soldiers who were waiting in the metallurgical factory was to save their lives and that there were “seriously injured” who are already being treated in pro-Russian territory.

“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. It is our principle, ”she assured. While he did not refer or give details of the number of units that could not be evacuated pending another humanitarian operation.

06:31 (BOG) Russia and kyiv have no negotiations, says Russian deputy minister

Andrei Rudenko said that there are no “any kind” of diplomatic talks between the parties. “They are not continuing, Ukraine has in fact abandoned the negotiating process,” the official said.

Started at the end of February, the rounds of talks between Moscow and Ukraine stopped in March, after the conflict in Mariupol escalated and the acts committed in the Kiev town of Bucha became known.

The previous week, the Russian chief negotiator, Valdimir Medinski, had said that the videoconference negotiations were continuing, but that the differences between the two sides – for now – are insurmountable.

06:01 (BOG) kyiv prepares exchange to rescue Azovstal fighters

The deputy prime minister and head of the portfolio of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk affirmed that “after their condition stabilizes” they will carry out an exchange for Russian prisoners of war.

He stated that the Ukrainian government is advancing in “the next stages of the humanitarian operation” to secure an undisclosed number of soldiers who are still in the factory.

For its part, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army issued a statement in which it stressed the importance of the work carried out by the Azov platoon.

“Thanks to holding positions in Azovstal we did not allow the enemy to transfer a detachment of 17 tactical battalion groups to other parts” and prevented a swift fall of southern towns like Zaporizhia. “They are the heroes of our time and will remain in history” they stressed.

5:37 (BOG) Russia to consider Azovstal evacuees as ‘prisoners’

Moscow on Tuesday classified the Ukrainian soldiers who were resisting at the metallurgical plant as “prisoners” after “laying down their arms and surrendering,” according to the Defense Ministry.

“Yesterday the members of the Azov nationalist unit and the Ukrainian military blocked at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol surrendered,” said Igor Konashenkov, the senior general and spokesman for the ministry.









Among the 265 soldiers there were 51 who were “seriously injured” and were transferred “for treatment” to a hospital in Novoazovsk, a pro-Russian town in the Donetsk region.

The other units of the Ukrainian platoon that persisted after almost three months of siege, went to Olenivka, near Donetsk.

