More than 30 teams with a total of 300 rescue workers are deployed on the Marapi. © Ade Yuandha/AP/dpa

Mourning in Sumatra: Almost two dozen people have died on the Marapi volcano – or possibly more.

Jakarta – Three days after the sudden eruption of the Marapi volcano on the island of Sumatra, all 23 missing mountaineers have been located and declared dead. “Of the 75 hikers registered, 52 were successfully rescued, although some have minor to serious injuries. 23 were declared dead,” said the police chief of West Sumatra province. According to reports, the dead mostly had severe burns.

More than 30 teams with a total of 300 rescue workers are on duty to bring the bodies into the valley. So far, 16 of the victims have been handed over to the police for identification, said local emergency services chief Abdul Malik. However, authorities fear that there may have been more climbers on Marapi who had not officially registered for their climb. Search parties continued to comb the slopes.

The almost 3,000 meter high Marapi – not to be confused with the Merapi volcano of almost the same name on the island of Java – erupted early on Sunday afternoon (local time) and hurled a cloud of ash and rubble around three kilometers high into the sky. Since then, there have been dozens of other smaller eruptions, which – coupled with sometimes heavy rain – have hampered rescue work.

Ash continued to fall in several districts on Wednesday. “But at the moment it’s just ash, no rubble,” said Bambang Wasito from the local disaster agency. Authorities urged people to wear masks, hats and glasses when outdoors to protect themselves from ash and volcanic rock.

Marapi is one of the most active volcanoes in Sumatra. Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are not uncommon. dpa