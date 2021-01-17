Rafa Alkorta, Athletic director, is part of the Bilbao club’s expedition on Sevillian soil to inspire the team in the hours before the Super Cup final against Barça. “Thanks to the work of Garitano and Ferreira in recent months, now the one who has to finish it off is Marcelino and his technical staff, “he launches and highlights that for the club it is vital “be in two finals in the same season, we are there, it is to be happy, “he concludes. Alkorta understands that to knock out Barça it will be necessary” to be very fine, right now they have an important shot after beating Real Madrid and that will be noticeable on the field. “

At a particular level, he has “good feelings, I’m fine, I’m looking forward to the kids, it’s a beautiful final, which can happen anything, they deserve some joy, it’s the right day,” says Alkorta, who also refers to Messi, among cottons the last days and that he will dress short: “I think playing a game like this, without Messi, is a chore for the spectatorFor Athletic it is better that Leo is not there, we all know it because of his influence and what he likes in these games. If he is, we are going to enjoy him a little more, “he commented on the TO BE.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 17, 2021

On the subject of a possible change in philosophy (expanding the Basque market) which, when they are badly given, emerges for a minority sector of the fans, Alkorta goes out to court and sets foot on the wall: “Reaching these finals is very important and it is a way of endorsing what we believe and from which we are not going to deviate from philosophy. It is important for the kids below. Athletic thus can reach the finals and, if possible, win them, but just to arrive and win at Madrid is key. “To clarify that” of course you can play in this way, we have no doubt “, ditch