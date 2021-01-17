Athletic director of Athletic, Rafa Alkorta, satisfied by the performance of the squad after a month where “a lot has happened” and they have done something “important about how we are, what we are and what we play with. Winning against Madrid and Barça in three days is outrageous,” he concludes after consummate the Super Cup in La Cartuja

He wanted to remember a long distance race that started with “Garitano and Ferreira” and that it has finished Marcelino Garcia Toral with his coaching staff. The same players who had not finished carburizing in the League: “We already know what football is like, it changes every day. The players, whenever we have had changes of coaches, there is something different, something more spark, those who play less have illusion , it rejuvenates itself in some way, “Alkorta lists. Highlights Williams’ goal because it is “very important” that he convert them, and the team’s choral “commitment” “absorbed” what Marcelino wanted. “He has taken a breath in favor of what he was improving with Gaizka,” he clarifies.