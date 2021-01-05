Highlights: Congress leader Alka Lamba’s strange tweet about BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Alka tightens Manoj Tiwari when most children are born in India on new year

Said- A BJP MP from Delhi also contributed to this, congratulations to him

Congress leader Alka Lamba tweeted a peculiar gesture about BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari. In fact, this time on the new year, most children in the world have been born in India. This Alka Lamba said that the BJP MP from Delhi has also contributed to this. Let us tell you that BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari has recently become the father of a daughter.

What did alka lamba say

Congress leader Alka Lamba took a jibe at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, citing the news of the birth of nearly 60,000 children on the New Year in India. Alka tweeted, “A BJP MP from Delhi has also contributed to this – congratulations to him for this achievement and record.”

Recently Manoj Tiwari became father of second daughter

Once a superstar actor and singer of Bhojpuri films and now BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has recently become the father of another girl. Manoj Tiwari’s second wife Surabhi Tiwari, whom he married during the lockdown, gave birth to the daughter on 30 December. Manoj Tiwari shared this news on social media. However Manoj Tiwari is already the father of a baby girl Riti who is the daughter of his and first wife Rani.

Most children born in India on new year

According to UNICEF, the children’s organization of the United Nations, more than 3,71,500 babies were born worldwide this year, and the highest number of about 60,000 babies have been born in India. UNICEF said that 3,71,504 babies were born on the first day of the new year worldwide. The first child of 2021 was born in Fiji and the last child was born in America.

