New Delhi There was a lot of good news for the country yesterday when DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) approved the emergency use of Covaxil of Bharat Biotech and Kovishield of Serum Institute. After the announcement of DCGI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately congratulated the countrymen by tweeting and said that this is a decisive moment for the country. However, the opposition is still not confident of this vaccine and new questions are being raised continuously since yesterday. Congress has raised questions about this and Alka Lamba also raised the issue of approving the vaccine without a third trial.
Alka Lamba indirectly challenges PM Modi
Alka Lamba of Congress challenged PM Modi through a tweet about it, while also raising questions about the vaccine trial. He tweeted a few hours ago and wrote that “I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon put a full stop on all the questions arising around the country by putting @DBTIndia’s first #CovidVaccine … Third” Trial will continue later .. Why not right?
Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have already raised questions yesterday
Shashi Tharoor of Congress has targeted the government yesterday on the decision to approve the corona vaccine. Yesterday, he said in a tweet that the vaccine should reach as many Indians as possible, but then after the third trial it is decided that they are safe and effective. Shortening the vaccine process can be extremely unknown and risky.
PM made three consecutive tweets yesterday
DCGI has approved emergency use of ‘Kovishield’ of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s Kovaxin in India. PM Modi has expressed the hope of making the country Kovid free by three consecutive tweets. PM Modi wrote in his tweet that “DCGI’s step will prove to be very important in India’s fight against corona virus.” Through ‘Kovishield’ and ‘Kovaccin’ will help in making the country corona free. Thank you to all the scientists involved in making the vaccine. ”
Vaccine will soon rollout in India
After the arrival of Corona vaccine in the world which is suffering from Corona virus, it is expected that it will be controlled. Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved in many countries and with this, people will soon start getting vaccines.
