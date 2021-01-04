New Delhi There was a lot of good news for the country yesterday when DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) approved the emergency use of Covaxil of Bharat Biotech and Kovishield of Serum Institute. After the announcement of DCGI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately congratulated the countrymen by tweeting and said that this is a decisive moment for the country. However, the opposition is still not confident of this vaccine and new questions are being raised continuously since yesterday. Congress has raised questions about this and Alka Lamba also raised the issue of approving the vaccine without a third trial.

Alka Lamba indirectly challenges PM Modi

Alka Lamba of Congress challenged PM Modi through a tweet about it, while also raising questions about the vaccine trial. He tweeted a few hours ago and wrote that “I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon put a full stop on all the questions arising around the country by putting @DBTIndia’s first #CovidVaccine … Third” Trial will continue later .. Why not right?