English Premier League team Burnley announced on Thursday that US investment group ALK Capital completed its acquisition of the club after buying an 84 percent stake..

“Today marks a new era for Burnley as we become stewards of this historic club and draw on the impressive work that Mike Garlick, Sean Dyche and all who have made Burnley an established club in the Premier and financially stable, which is a cornerstone of the local community, “said Alan Pace, Garlick’s new chairman.