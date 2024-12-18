He Aljarafe Saga Harriers last weekend emerged as champion of the V Andalusian Cup of Flag Football, a non-contact American football specialty, in that competition organized by the Andalusian American Football Federation that was played at the Miralbaida football field, in Cordova. The Aljarafeño team began the morning with difficulties overcoming the Sevillian CD Hispalis Flag by 18 to 12 in a disputed match in which the defenses were the protagonists. In the quarterfinals, Harriers did the same with the current league champions, Málaga Corsairs, by 13 to 6 again with the defense as the protagonist, but in a match in which the Sevillians controlled the match at all times, despite the short of the marker.

In the semifinal came the only defeat of the day against a team from El Puerto Mercenarios that was much superior from minute one thanks to the depth of its attack and the strength of its defense. The final result was 26 to 13. This defeat sent Harriers to fight against the winner of the play-off bracket, Torremolinos Greyhoundsto look for a box in the final. With a very well-worked defense and an attack finding its rhythm, the Sevillians managed to win 24-22, thus achieving a place in a final in which they would meet again with El Puerto Mercenarios.

The grand final ended up being a power-to-power match. Thanks to a much more fluid attack than in the first games, the Aljarafeños were able to hit the scoreboard first, but the powerful long routes of Iván García of Mercenarios kept the Cádiz team in the match. The defensive adjustments of the Sevillians managed to stop the open water route in the deep, while the legs began to weaken in both teams. The final score of 20-20 led the game to extra time. Extra time began with the dispute of an attack from each team in which both managed to score.

This sent the game to sudden death in which each team would have a chance at a play from five yards away. Aljarafe Saga Harriers hit first with a touchdown in the center of the end zone by Carlos Sánchez-Palencia on a pass from Fran Domínguez. In the Mercenarios opportunity, their quarterback Ricardo Blanco would try to connect with Jona but would be prevented by the hand of the player and president of Aljarafe Saga Harriers, Ángel Saldaña, thus giving the definitive victory to the Sevillians.









Olympic sport

He flag football It is a non-contact variant of American football that was invented on American military bases to prevent injuries to their units. It’s a game five against five in which contact is avoided and to stop the rival you must remove a flag or ribbon tied to the waist. This sport has exploded in popularity in recent years around the world and will see its Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028, to which Spain has serious options to qualify its women’s team, current runners-up in Europe. It is a sport in which there is no male specialty, but rather it is openand in fact Aljarafe Saga Harriers has had two women playing important minutes within the team, Carmen Suárez in the position of center and Blanca Villanueva in the blitzer.