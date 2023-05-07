Aljamain Sterling has done himself a huge service in the main event of UFC 288, as the Bantamweight champion defeated UFC veteran Henry Cejudo in a grueling five-round bout. The American with Jamaican roots defended his title in Newark, New Jersey for the third time.

The bantamweight title fight was largely marked by the return of Cejudo. The 36-year-old American was a simultaneous flyweight and bantamweight champion before announcing his retirement three years ago. In the meantime, ‘The King of Cringe’ frequently criticized his competitors. Partly because of this, a comeback has long been obvious.





The battle between the two Americans was extremely even. At first Cejudo seemed shocked by the champion's explosiveness, but after the opening round he came out of his shell. The frequency and precision of punches and kicks favored Sterling, but the returning superstar was often stronger in the ground fight. The even battle was underlined by the divided jury decision: 48-47, 48-47 and 47-48.

After the entertaining brawl, crowd favorite Sean O’Malley took the stage to promote another fight. He will get his chance to snatch the championship belt from Sterling sometime in the next few months. However, the title holder was not impressed with the act O’Malley put on. ,,Get out of my cage”, ‘Funk Master’ concluded the altercation.

Other results:

• Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns via jury decision.

• Yan Xiaonan def. Jessica Andrade via TKO, round 1.

• Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes via jury decision.

• Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie via jury decision.

• Matt Frevola defeats Drew Dober via TKO, round 1.

• Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark via submission, round 2.

• Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya via jury decision.

• Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez via jury decision.

• Parker Porter defeats Braxton Smith via TKO, round 1.

• Ikram Aliskerov defeats Phil Hawes via KO, round 1.

• Claudio Ribeiro defeats Joseph Holmes via TKO, round 2.

