Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev won a fifth consecutive term by obtaining more than 90% of the votes, according to semi-final official results released on Wednesday night.

Aliyev (62 years old), who inherited power after the death of his father in 2003, obtained 92% of the votes according to the results of vote counting in the vast majority of polling stations, according to what the head of the Central Election Commission, Mazhar Panakhov, announced.

“The Azerbaijani people elected Ilham Aliyev as president of the country,” Panakhov said during a press conference.

He added that the voter turnout rate reached 67.7% of voters.

Immediately after the results were announced, thousands of the president's supporters took to the streets of the capital, Baku, to celebrate his victory.