Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that he positively assesses the results of negotiations with Armenia in Moscow on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the TV channel reports. RBC.

According to Aliyev, the statement, which was circulated after the talks, said that for humanitarian reasons, a ceasefire was declared, and that substantive negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were beginning and the invariability of the format of the negotiations was confirmed.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia confirmed their commitment to the ceasefire. The heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries announced this during telephone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

At the same time, Azerbaijan further accused Armenia of shelling Ganja. It is noted that as a result of a rocket hit a residential building, five people were killed. Armenia called the reports of the strike on a residential building as disinformation.