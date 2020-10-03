Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that Russia has a higher role in the process of settling the Karabakh conflict, in contrast to other mediating countries. He stated this in an interview with Al Jazeera TV channel, the text of which leads press service of the Azerbaijani leader.

The head of state explained that Russia is a neighboring country and also has good historical relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Therefore, their role and opportunities for mediation for objective reasons, of course, are higher than those of those who are located far from the region,” Aliyev stressed.

At the same time, the President of Azerbaijan considers it important that the format of the “troika” of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, the United States and France) be preserved. According to Aliyev, his country is categorically against the escalation of the Karabakh crisis into a regional conflict. He expressed confidence that the countries of the region – Turkey, Russia and Iran – “will never allow this.”

In addition, Aliyev added that the conflict must be resolved right now.

“We do not have time to wait another 30 years,” said the President of Azerbaijan.

The situation in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic heated up on September 27. Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of shelling and death among the military and civilians. Earlier, Russia, France and the United States issued a joint statement in connection with the aggravation of the situation. State leaders said they “condemn the escalation of violence” along the line of contact in the region and called for an end to hostilities.