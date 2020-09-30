Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev named the only condition for ending the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Reported by Telegram-channel “Moscow Says”.

Armenia should “fully and immediately” withdraw its troops from the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), he said.

Aliyev believes that the negotiation format for resolving the conflict has not brought results, so there is no need for calls for dialogue. “I warned that if the negotiations fail, Azerbaijan will resolve the issue by military means. Our cause is just, we want to restore our territorial integrity and we will do it. The fighting, which continues for the fourth day, is aimed at restoring historical justice, ”the president said.

He added that the Azerbaijani army is complete and does not need outside help. Aliyev said that he had instructed the command not to take action against the civilian population of Armenia.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line, and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging a territorial dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years. In 1991, this region, mainly inhabited by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan, which tried to reclaim it by force. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized NKR signed a truce protocol with the mediation of Russia. However, hostilities periodically resume.