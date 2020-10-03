The main condition for an armistice in Nagorno-Karabakh is the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the TV channel. Al jazeera…

“Our position remains unchanged <...> They (Armenian troops – Ed.) Must leave our territories, and only after that the war will end, the conflict will be ended,” Aliyev said in an interview published on October 2.

As the head of the republic emphasized, Baku’s requirements fully comply with international law, since “the whole world recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and no country in the world recognizes the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.”

He also added that the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be able to live in peace in the near future.

Earlier in October, French President Emmanuel Macron called Aliyev and called for the restoration of the ceasefire and negotiations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani leader, in turn, stated that Armenia is taking steps to disrupt the negotiation process.

On October 2, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), Stepanakert, was fired on from heavy rocket launchers for the first time since the aggravation of the conflict. As a result, one person died and 11 were injured.

Izvestia obtained a video of a house in Stepanakert after the shelling of the city. As you can see in the footage, the iron doors in the building have been torn out, not a single apartment has survived, and the cars parked near the house are broken.

Another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized NKR took place on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death among the military and civilians.

Russia, France, the United States and the UN called on the parties to a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement. At the same time, Turkey and Ukraine expressed support for Baku.