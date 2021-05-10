Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the progress in the creation of the Zangezur transport corridor, which will pass through the territory of Armenia. On Monday, May 10, reports RIA News…

According to the Azerbaijani leader, at present, one can more confidently assert that the corridor will open. In addition, Aliyev explained that the issue of building the facility is being discussed with Russia, since “the Armenian railways belong to this country.”

In addition, he said that the construction of the Horadiz-Agband railway has now started, and it is also planned to create a missing section of about 15 kilometers from the city of Ordubad to the border with Armenia.

It is specified that the Nakhichevan railway is in working order, which carries passengers and cargo.

In April, it was reported that Aliyev had threatened Armenia to resolve the issue with the Zangezur corridor “by force” if Yerevan did not do it voluntarily.