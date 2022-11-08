Azerbaijani President Aliyev demanded sincerity from Armenia in peace talks

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev demanded sincerity from Armenia in the peace talks. His words lead TASS.

“[Армения] should be sincere in the peace talks with Azerbaijan, should not artificially drag out time, wait for some miracles, that someone will come and fight instead of them. No one will fight instead of them, and if they do, they will again see the Azerbaijani army in front of them,” he said during a speech to the military in the city of Shusha in Karabakh.

Aliyev noted that in order to pursue the policy of “good neighborliness”, Yerevan must comply with all the provisions of the joint statement of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, which implies the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Also, according to the Azerbaijani leader, he wants a just peace, not war. The President stressed that the conditions proposed by Baku are based on international law. According to Aliyev, the peace treaty should be signed on these requirements.

Earlier it became known about the meeting in Washington of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov. During the talks, they “exchanged views on the elements of a potential peace treaty”, acknowledged the existence of a number of problems that need to be addressed, and also agreed to speed up the dialogue.