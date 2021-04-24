Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire by American leader Joe Biden as a “historical mistake”. He stated this in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports RIA News…

“During the telephone conversation, the heads of state condemned the statement of US President Biden on the so-called“ Armenian genocide ”. Noting that this decision was wrong, President Ilham Aliyev called it a historical mistake. The President stressed that Azerbaijan considers this statement unacceptable, ”the press service said.

Erdogan, in turn, thanked Aliyev for his support and his position and noted that Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan.

Turkey has already commented on Biden’s statement: the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that Ankara completely rejects the formulations on recognizing the genocide, said by the American leader. “We completely reject this statement based entirely on populism,” he stressed.

Earlier on April 24, Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, this message appeared on the White House website. The statement was made on April 24, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Genocide.

The American leader also confirmed his intention during a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Having made this decision, he became the first US president in 40 years to publicly announce the events that took place at the beginning of the 20th century.