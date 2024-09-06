Aliyev: Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on 80 percent of the text of the peace treaty

The preparation of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan is almost complete – the parties have agreed on about 80 percent of the text. This was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, transmits Azerbaijani agency Trend.

“We can achieve peace in the South Caucasus, and today, in the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we see that this is possible,” Aliyev said.

According to him, Armenia and Azerbaijan have achieved success in the process of demarcation and delimitation of the border – a 13-kilometer section has been demarcated.

Earlier, Aliyev accused Armenia of deliberately dragging out time to buy new weapons from its partners. In addition, he found Yerevan’s position on the abolition of the OSCE Minsk Group on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh unclear.