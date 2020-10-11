Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Turkey prevented the intervention of third countries in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. He announced this in an interview with RBC.

“The active and very clear position of the Turkish leadership, personally the president and other officials during the escalation essentially prevented the intervention of third countries in this conflict,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

According to the head of state, Ankara should play a big role in the Transcaucasus, including in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He stressed that he sees an “exceptionally positive” and “stabilizing” role in Turkey’s actions.

He added that the absence of Turkish representatives at the negotiating table in Moscow proved the groundlessness of accusations about Ankara’s participation in hostilities.

“All of these opinions were false. It was a deliberate injection, ”Aliyev is sure. According to him, the accusations against Ankara were made with the aim of further demonizing Turkey, reducing the potential of Azerbaijan, as well as belittling the role and importance of Baku on the world stage. “All the insinuations that Turkey is ruling Azerbaijan and we are carrying out its will here are absolutely false,” the president concluded.

On October 10, from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time), a ceasefire came into force in Karabakh, according to the agreements of the parties. However, soon Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violations. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an attack in the Karakhanbeyli area. In turn, it was announced in Baku that the Armenian side had fired at Terter and Aghdam.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia accused the Azerbaijani military of attacking Artsakh.