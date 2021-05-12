The capture of the city of Shusha (Shushi) by Azerbaijani troops in Nagorno-Karabakh demonstrated the collapse of the Armenian state, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said. This was reported on Wednesday, May 12, Oxu.az reported.

Aliyev arrived at the opening of the festival in the city.

“The liberation of Shushi actually meant the collapse of the Armenian army and the Armenian state. Because the next day after that Armenia was forced to sign the act of surrender, formed on our terms, ”he said.

On May 11, Aliyev accused Armenia of statements “smacking of revanchism”.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, predominantly inhabited by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan, which unsuccessfully tried to regain it by force. In 1994, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) signed a truce, but it was periodically violated.

On September 27, 2020, battles began again on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. The parties accused each other of provocation. The war continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the conflict, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.