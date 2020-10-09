Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in his address to the nation, announced the capture of a number of settlements by the republican troops, including the village of Hadrut in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, Azerbaijanis will not put up with the occupation of their country’s territories.

At the same time, Aliyev said that he was giving Armenia the last chance to return to the format of negotiations and withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier on October 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his readiness to resume the peace process to resolve the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. The parties accused each other of escalating the conflict. Azerbaijan stated that it occupied seven villages that were under the control of the enemy. Armenia denies this information. At the same time, the president of the unrecognized NKR Arayik Harutyunyan confirmed the loss of part of the positions in the Talysh region and in the southern direction.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and NKR, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities periodically resume.