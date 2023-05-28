Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country is ready to move closer to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“We don’t have any taboos within the framework of rapprochement. Again, everything will proceed from the specific situation related to the world economy and the economic situation in Azerbaijan. Therefore, the future will show everything, ”he told the TV channel. “Russia 1”.

Aliyev noted that the fact of Azerbaijan’s participation in the EAEU summit indicates the intention to move closer to this structure.

On May 25, in the Kremlin, after the EAEU summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Putin stated that Russia remains committed to the tripartite agreements of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Putin also met with his Azerbaijani counterpart after the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Aliyev thanked his Russian counterpart for Moscow’s efforts in normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan. The head of the Russian state noted that Azerbaijan’s relations with the EAEU countries are of a serious, deep nature, trade and economic ties are developing progressively.

The EAEU summit was attended by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia Alexander Lukashenko, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Japarov and Nikol Pashinyan.

In addition, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the meeting in person, and the leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon joined the event via video link.