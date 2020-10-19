Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced their readiness for talks in Moscow to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Both leaders said this in an interview. TASS…

Aliyev, in response to a question whether he himself is ready to come to Moscow and meet with Pashinyan through the mediation of Russia, said that he had not received such an invitation, therefore “the question is not for him.”

He stated that Azerbaijan is “ready for any contacts” and immediately agreed to a meeting of foreign ministers, which took place on October 9. “Therefore, we are always ready to meet in Moscow and in any other place in order to put an end to the confrontation and find ways of settlement,” Aliyev said.

Related materials Karabakh deadlock The truce in Karabakh ended as soon as it began. Why did the negotiations prove useless?

Pashinyan replied to a similar question about the negotiations that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved exclusively by peaceful means. “And I am ready to make all the necessary efforts to achieve such a result. Including go, meet, talk. But we must all understand that the decision should be based on a compromise, not on the surrender of one of the parties, but on a compromise, ”the prime minister added.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, over which Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging a territorial dispute for 30 years, broke out on September 27. The parties accused each other of provocations. On October 9, the foreign ministers of the two republics arrived in Moscow for negotiations mediated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. A ceasefire was announced the next day, but opponents blame each other for continuing the shelling.