Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenia of attacking his country and blamed it for a new round of tension in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. His interview was published by the Sputnik Azerbaijan portal.

Related materials “Turn off the engine and run!” Karabakh lies in ruins. People hide in basements and learn to recognize rockets by their explosions. Karabakh deadlock The truce in Karabakh ended as soon as it began. Why did the negotiations prove useless?

Aliyev said that it was the Armenian side that was the first to open fire and strike at civilian targets in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army in Karabakh operates within the framework of a counter-offensive operation, he noted.

“As for the results of the hostilities, they are very successful for the Azerbaijani army, we managed to break through the deeply echeloned enemy defenses,” he said.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh. Later, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a truce and agreed to exchange prisoners and killed after the ceasefire entered into force. The parties decided to cease fire from noon on October 10, but soon began to accuse each other of violations.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.