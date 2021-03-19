President Alberto Fernández speaks on the national network one year after the announcement of the start of the quarantine.

“Some thought that the measures we took were exaggerated, but experience showed that we need to save time. I am aware of the difficulties, commitment and commitment to accompany girls and boys, all our activities have been affected,” he said. the mandatary.

And he added: “I know that many of us feel fed up and tired. The world is going to have to live with the pandemic, we also learned to live and produce with the covid, to educate carefully, to comply with the protocols, to take care of ourselves in sports activities, cultural, in family gatherings. My greatest concern continues to be health, saving lives and caring for economic recovery. “

