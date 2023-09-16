The traditional unison response that Mexicans emit when listening to the cry of independence was polarized in the Zócalo of Mexico City, and the fact is that the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He asked for the dead of discrimination, corruption and racism. This made more than one Mexican hesitate between shouting “live” or “die”

Traditionally, the president of Mexico usually asks for a “hurray” for each of the heroes of the War of Independence, such as Miguel Hidalgo, José María Morelos, Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez or Leona Vicario. They also usually ask for the homeland and three “Viva México”.

However, President López Obrador departed from the protocol followed by his predecessors and followed his own criteria in what was his penultimate cry for independence. On this occasion he uttered the following cry:

“Mexicans, Mexicans, long live independence! Long live Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla! Long live Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez! Long live Ignacio Allende! Long live Leona Vicario! Long live José María Morelos y Pavón! Long live Vicente Guerrero! Long live the Anonymous Heroes!

“Long live freedom! Long live equality! Long live justice! Long live democracy! Long live our sovereignty! Long live universal brotherhood!” shouted the president.

But after enunciating the words expected by all those present, AMLO once again made a call to say the following: “Mexicans and Mexicans, Let corruption die! Let greed die! Let racism die! Let Discrimination dies!”

Faced with this unusual situation, a “viva” was heard from a large part of those present in the zócalo, while another part shouted “die” somewhat hesitantly.

As if the above were not enough, López Obrador also mentioned migrants, indigenous peoples and the cultural greatness of Mexico. So he surprised more than one by becoming the first president of Mexico to make such a recognition in this traditional event.