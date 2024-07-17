Mexico City.– Alejandro Moreno assured that there is unity in the PRI and the process of renewing the national leadership, for the period 2024-2028, is progressing at a steady pace.

He has not yet announced his intention to be re-elected, but in a video posted on social media and addressed to the militants, he downplayed the challenges to the National Assembly and the call that will allow him to continue in the leadership starting August 11.

“Here we go with a lot of character, with a lot of work, to this important process of culmination of our National Assembly and the process of renewal of our national leadership.

“With all your support, we are strong, we are solid, there is unity in the party, and we will never allow this bunch of cynics and scoundrels who have always profited from the party to get away with it, doing the government a service,” said the PRI leader.

He again disqualified former PRI leaders who have challenged the statutory changes of the 24th National Assembly and the call to begin the renewal of the leadership, whose candidates must register next Monday, July 22.

With the changes to the Statutes, the re-election of party leaders is permitted up to three times, and the call authorizes Alejandro Moreno and Carolina Viggiano, president and general secretary of the tricolor, to sign up for the process.

He maintained that there is a firm leadership in the tricolor, after Judge Reyes Rodríguez circulated the project where he proposes to reject the request of the former PRI leaders to suspend the effects of the call issued by the National Commission of Internal Processes.

Reyes Rodríguez proposes that the dissatisfied PRI members first file complaints with the National Commission for Party Justice, a body dominated by Moreno Cárdenas.

“I would like to share with you that our national assembly is making steady progress, very well, very well progressing, all thanks to the great work done by the PRI members throughout the country.

“I also want to tell you that there are a bunch of cynics and burdens of the party out there, who were the ones who led us to build this bad image of the party, wanting, as always, to do the service of the Government,” said the PRI member.

Former leaders Dulce María Sauri, Pedro Joaquín Coldwell, Manlio Fabio Beltrones and Enrique Ochoa have spoken in favor of an interim leadership, given that Moreno Cárdenas was due to conclude in August the one-year extension to his original four-year term.

On the defensive, the federal deputy and senator-elect also accused that they only want to divide the PRI and put it at the service of the Government.

Also in response to doubts about parliamentary decisions, “Alito” said that the party is working on a proposal to reform the Judicial Branch, whose opinion will be discussed by a majority of Morena deputies in September.

“Today, the PRI must defend with all its might the workers of the Judicial Branch. We must defend, support and back judges, magistrates, the entire Judicial Branch, the Supreme Court, because we must make it clear to the ruling party that the legislative and judicial branches are one branch and not employees of the Branch.

“The PRI is working on a different, clear alternative proposal to guarantee respect for the rule of law and to ensure that there is prompt and expeditious justice. That is what we are building,” he added.

