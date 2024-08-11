Mexico City.- With a majority of 440 votes, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas was re-elected as President of the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

The formula made up of ‘Alito’ and Carolina Viggiano obtained 97% of the votes, against the 8 votes obtained by the duo made up of Lorena Piñón and Cuauhtémoc Betanzos Terroba.

In his first message, Moreno Cárdenas celebrated the result and stated that it was an exemplary, transparent day with broad participation.

Despite criticism from several PRI members for having reformed the party’s statutes to achieve reelection, the man from Campeche swore that all the calls have been fully complied with.

“This process was characterised by open, transparent, competitive and equal opportunities,” he said.

The former Governor of Campeche acknowledged that his party has lost ground and representation positions throughout the country and called for a broad reflection so as not to be left with the “victories of the past.”

He also promised that the tricolor party will not return to being a party of elites and notables, since what harmed them was their opposition to the reforms that the Mexican people were asking for.