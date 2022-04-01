The best tacos in Mexico City are El Califa de León, on Ribera de San Cosme avenue. By the way, they were the favorites of the former candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Luis Donaldo Colosio, and they are four blocks from the CEN of the PRI , which coincidentally held a session of the National Justice Commission in full celebration of Taco Day.

In said session, what was “sung” was confirmed: ex-governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel was expelled from the PRI for agreeing to be Mexico’s ambassador to Spain. The justification for expulsion that the National Justice Commission of the tricolor always handled was that he accepted the diplomatic position offered by President López Obrador, even though he had been asked to reject it.

In fact, the actions of the national leadership of the PRI began in the virtual session of the Political Council on October 31 of last year, just the last day of Quirino Ordaz’s government, there they raised the issue of expulsion and another coincidence, the PRI who spoke against were those closest to “Alito” Moreno.

The process was on standby for several months, the slogan was that they would act until the former PRI governor was ratified by the Senate of the Republic and officially sworn in as Mexico’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain. Three weeks passed for the expulsion of Quirino Ordaz from the PRI.

At times it was thought that it would not happen, that the former governor of Sinaloa would not be expelled, but not even the recommendations of great PRI figures such as senators, former national presidents and members of the Atlacomulco group had an effect.

Definitely, the expulsion of Quirino Ordaz from the PRI is a totally unnecessary measure and a mistake, because they are not acting against a former governor, but against the Mexican ambassador to Spain, the second most important diplomatic post in the country.

Quirino Ordaz can defend his partisan rights, but in the end this action will be a mark for Alejandro Moreno for the ingratitude against a governor who gave him his support and thousands of votes from Sinaloa PRI members so that he could reach the national presidency of the party. He repaid him by expelling him.

By the way, the ambassador of Spain, Quirino Ordaz, could not pass the taco on the news, surely that is why he did not celebrate the date at the Los Panchos taqueria in Mexico City. It would be necessary to review his networks.

Very attentive because we have information that the national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, played dirty with Quirino Ordaz, would have given him the opportunity to request a license, there is also talk of a Sinaloan who promoted the expulsion, but we talked about all that later.

Outstanding. The one who also celebrated Taco Day was the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, during his tour in Culiacán the first stop was at a taqueria in the Garmendia market and he even sang Caminos de Michoacán accompanied by a musician.

The main event was at the Casa del Lago in La Primavera, where he had a meeting with PAN members, there he called for unity and to put aside internal disputes to stop Morena. It was a good speech by Marko Cortés and better support for Roxana Rubio.

Political Memory. “After an electoral recount, it only matters who is the winner. Everyone else is a loser.” Winston Churchill.