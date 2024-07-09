The amendment to article 178 of the statutes of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) will allow its current national leader, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno Cardenascan re-elected for another eight years.

This change, which took place at the 24th PRI Assembly yesterday, Sunday, July 7, will also benefit the PRI’s state leaders throughout the country.

Brawl

Despite the results in favor of the national leader, the assembly did not take place with everyone’s approval, since there was a fight at the beginning of the assembly when some PRI members who could not have access gathered at the doors and confronted security personnel, which resulted in a broken glass door.

“He PRI and its fierce militancy will fight and continue to fight until the end. We will be the opposition that Mexico needs. A real, powerful opposition that will be the protagonist of the great debates,” said Alejandro Moreno after thanking the presence of the more than 3,200 delegates from the 32 states of the Republic who participated in the assembly.

Analysis

Regarding the results of the assembly, political analyst and EL DEBATE columnist Alexandro Méndez highlighted that the approval of these statutory reforms, which were made by a show of hands, puts at risk the idea of ​​renewing cadres and leaders and putting a new PRI in the process of renewal and listening to citizens.

“Despite efforts to democratize the process, there is no doubt that Alito Moreno has great influence within the PRI. What we have seen in the National Council speaks of the strong control he has over the political council. His ability to maneuver within the party makes it seem unlikely that he will lose total control of it. Alito’s position has been consolidated, in part, by his firm opposition to some policies of the current government, such as the energy reform and the amnesty law.”

However, Mendez added, the renewal of the PRI It will not be an easy task, since several party members are seeking a change in leadership, opposing Moreno.

Prominent figures such as Manlio Fabio Beltrones, Ricardo Aguilar, Dulce María Sauri and Eugenio Baeza, among others, represent critical voices within the party.

Alexandro Méndez added that the situation in Sinaloa is no different, as an opposition bloc of distinguished PRI members, including Aaron Irizar, Pablo Moreno and Carlos Loaiza, among others, have signed the “Statement on the critical situation and the future of the Institutional Revolutionary Party,” demanding a genuine renewal of the leadership.

He mentioned that whoever aspires to lead the party will face the government, which is not an easy task. “Among the figures who could aspire to lead the party, PRIhighlights Enrique de la Madrid, Dulce María Sauri and Manlio Fabio Beltrones, both with a long history in the PRI, but associated with a past that many consider overcome.”

Possible consequences

He also said that the final result seems announced, “Alejandro Moreno “Alito will remain in the party, which could provoke a massive exodus of militants and many voices against him, a crisis that I am convinced Alito has calculated. The challenge for the PRI will then be to achieve a true policy that reconnects with society and revitalizes its role in the Mexican political scene. It will be difficult to have different results by doing the same thing. This could cause a serious problem by not renewing its leadership.”

Meanwhile, Héctor Ponce, also a columnist for EL DEBATE, stressed that although these statutes only speak of the possible reelection, everything indicates that Alito Moreno will be reelected and will continue to control the party until 2032. “The PRI is going down the same path as the PRD, towards extinction. We are facing a party dictatorship,” he added.

Opinion

For analyst Esteban Quintero this decision is another attempt to perpetuate the position of Dark as party leader“I think that PRI He would need some new changes. It is important to change the leadership of all parties and give a voice to new profiles. Alito is not the right person to coordinate a renewal,” he added.