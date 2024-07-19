“Power is not possessed, it is exercised. And to exercise it requires intelligence, responsibility and a democratic sense.” Jesús Reyes Heroles

The Mexican politics crosses one of its darkest momentsand at the epicenter of this storm is Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, President of the PRIIn a move that has left many with their mouths open, Alito has decided to change the party’s statutes for perpetuate oneself in powerThis move, in a context where the ruling party has an absolute majority and seeks to establish a regime that threatens the balance of power, is a brutal blow to the already weakened opposition.

In a country where the Power of attorney and the autonomous bodies are under siegehe PRI should be a fortress of resistance. However, far from uniting and strengthening, the party is sinking into the quicksand of political irrelevance. Alito Moreno’s re-election Not only It is an act of arrogancebut one betrayal of democratic principles that should govern the party.

The truly sad thing is the Silent complicity of the PRI’s National Political Council. Those who should raise their voices and firmly oppose this attempted autocracy They have chosen to remain silent. Their silence is not ignorance; it is cowardice. They know that this decision is a step towards the abyss, but they choose to look the other way, seeking to secure a place in the few positions left in a party that no longer represents an attractive option for the electorate.

The Alito Moreno’s reelection is a warning sign for Mexican democracy. We need a strong and united opposition, capable of facing the challenges that the country faces. But how can we expect that from a party that is self-destructing from within? The PRI, under Moreno’s leadership, is increasingly moving away from the preferences of citizens, becoming a shadow of what it once was.

The outlook is bleak. Instead of uniting and fighting for the interests of the citizens, the PRI is drowning in its own selfishness and short-termism. Alito’s reelection is not just a strategic error; it is a stab in the heart of democracy. Hope lies in those few who still believe in change and who are willing to raise their voices against injustice.

Mexico needs leaders who put the country above their personal interests, who understand that true power lies in serving the people, not in serving themselves. The fight for a strong and united opposition continues, and it is up to each of us to demand change and not allow maneuvers like Alito Moreno’s to continue destroying our democracy.

